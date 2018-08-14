What Grand Rapids Whitewater and GR Paddling do to preserve the Grand River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kayaking is an activity enjoyed by many in the West Michigan area, and one of the best ways to hit the water is by calling GR Paddling. They have all the gear required, and will even pick people up from home or work for a day out on the water.

One of the place they may take you is on the Grand River. The Grand Rapids Whitewater Project is hoping to alter the river to bring it back to its natural state, all while making sure that conservation efforts are kept in line so the river will remain clean for everyone to enjoy.

Todd took a trip to the water's edge to learn more about the conservation efforts being done by these two groups.

The efforts to improve the Grand River's water quality are a shining example of the types of wildlife conservation and management that will ensure the state's forests, waters, and wildlife are protected and preserved for generations to come.

To learn more about this conservation effort, or others like it happening right here in Michigan, visit hereformioutdoors.org.