Billboard protesting use of ‘Redskins’ as mascot posted near Paw Paw

PAW PAW, Mich. – A Native Americans rights group has put up a billboard along I-94, drawing attention to the name of the Paw Paw High School mascot.

The use of “Redskins” as the mascot of Paw Paw High has been debated over the last couple of years. The Paw Paw school board voted 4-3 to retain the mascot in February 2017.

The billboard was posted by the Michigan Coalition Against Racism in Sports & Media and is 1/2 mile west of the Paw Paw exit on the north side. The billboard is gives the dictionary definition of the word “redskin”.

The group names five Michigan high schools still using “Redskins” as their mascot, including Paw Paw and Saranac.

We’ll have more from Paw Paw on later editions of FOX 17 News.