Dangerous Kent Co. intersection to become all-way stop

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An intersection that is a frequent site of crashes in Kent County will soon be a four-way stop.

The Kent County Board of Road Commissioners approved the installation of stop signs to 13 Mile Road and Pine Island Drive on Tuesday. The Road Commission says they hope to hall the all-way stop installed by the end of the week. Stop signs will be added to 13 Mile Road to make the intersection an all-way stop.

The board said that recent traffic analysis and the crash history at the intersection shows that it meets the Federal Highway Administration regulations for an all-way stop.