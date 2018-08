Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Girl Scouts announced that they are adding a new flavor of cookie and it is gluten free.

The new flavor, launching 2019, is a gluten free caramel chocolate chip cookie.

It is described as a chewy cookie with caramel, chocolate chips and a bit of sea salt.

This is the second gluten free cookie for sale by Girl Scouts, the other is a "Toffee-Tastic" cookie which will also be available in 2019.