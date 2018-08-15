GRand Jazz Fest kicks off on Saturday

Get ready to hear the sweet sounds of jazz throughout the heart of Grand Rapids, GRand Jazz Fest is returning for a seventh year this weekend.
GRand Jazz Fest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz fest, bringing the best jazz performers and up-and-coming artists from across the country.
Here's a complete lineup of artist performing:
Day 1- Saturday, August 18
12:30 p.m.- Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra with Edye Evans-Hyde
2:00 p.m.- John Gist
3:30 p.m.- Kevin Jones and Tenth World
5:00 p.m. -Oli Silk
6:30 p.m. - Lin Rountree
8:00 p.m. - Euge Groove (Headliner)
Day 2- Sunday, August 19
1:00 p.m. -Student Jazz Band – Lushh
2:30 p.m. - Grupo Ayé
4:00 p.m. - Marcus Anderson
5:30 p.m. - Nelson Rangell and Steve Oliver
Music will be playing all weekend long, August 18 and 19, at Rosa Parks Circle.
For more information, visit grandjazzfest.org.