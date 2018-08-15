GRand Jazz Fest kicks off on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready to hear the sweet sounds of jazz throughout the heart of Grand Rapids, GRand Jazz Fest is returning for a seventh year this weekend.

GRand Jazz Fest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz fest, bringing the best jazz performers and up-and-coming artists from across the country.

Here's a complete lineup of artist performing:

Day 1- Saturday, August 18 12:30 p.m.- Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra with Edye Evans-Hyde 2:00 p.m.- John Gist 3:30 p.m.- Kevin Jones and Tenth World 5:00 p.m. -Oli Silk 6:30 p.m. - Lin Rountree 8:00 p.m. - Euge Groove (Headliner)

Day 2- Sunday, August 19 1:00 p.m. -Student Jazz Band – Lushh 2:30 p.m. - Grupo Ayé 4:00 p.m. - Marcus Anderson 5:30 p.m. - Nelson Rangell and Steve Oliver

Music will be playing all weekend long, August 18 and 19, at Rosa Parks Circle.

For more information, visit grandjazzfest.org.