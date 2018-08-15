GRand Jazz Fest kicks off on Saturday

Posted 11:42 AM, August 15, 2018, by , Updated at 11:39AM, August 15, 2018

Get ready to hear the sweet sounds of jazz throughout the heart of Grand Rapids, GRand Jazz Fest is returning for a seventh year this weekend.

GRand Jazz Fest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz fest, bringing the best jazz performers and up-and-coming artists from across the country.

Here's a complete lineup of artist performing:

Day 1- Saturday, August 18

12:30 p.m.- Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra with Edye Evans-Hyde

2:00 p.m.- John Gist

3:30 p.m.- Kevin Jones and Tenth World

5:00 p.m. -Oli Silk

6:30 p.m. - Lin Rountree

8:00 p.m. -  Euge Groove (Headliner)

Day 2- Sunday, August 19

1:00 p.m. -Student Jazz Band – Lushh
2:30 p.m. - Grupo Ayé
4:00 p.m. - Marcus Anderson
5:30 p.m. - Nelson Rangell and Steve Oliver

Music will be playing all weekend long, August 18 and 19, at Rosa Parks Circle.

For more information, visit grandjazzfest.org.

