CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 38-year-old Grand Rapids man is in critical condition Wednesday after an accident at a construction site.

The incident was reported at about 3:30 p.m. along Chauncey Drive NE in Cannon Township. Officials say in a release that a 911 caller reported that a worker fell from the main floor of a home into the basement and was bleeding from his head.

Authorities say the man was found by other workers after the fall. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.