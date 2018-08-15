Police looking for armed robbery suspects who wore Halloween masks

Posted 7:36 PM, August 15, 2018, by , Updated at 07:59PM, August 15, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is  looking for the suspects responsible for an armed robbery Tuesday night, police said in a statement. The group entered East Main Food and Beverage store  with guns and wearing Halloweens masks.

Police said once they were inside the convenient store, they demanded money from the clerk. However, they went behind the counter and grabbed cash out of the register before running away on East Main Street near Phelps Avenue.

“I was really shaken up by it,” said Angela Phillips, who ran home when one of the suspects told her to leave from the parking lot. “When I got home and I was so shaken up. When I did come back I seen all the police everywhere and the neighbors.”

Phillips said she did not see any of the men's faces, only their masks. Nonetheless, she ran away. Police performed a K9 trek when they arrived but were unsuccessful. They're currently  investigating a few tips they’ve received since the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s