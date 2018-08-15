Police looking for armed robbery suspects who wore Halloween masks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking for the suspects responsible for an armed robbery Tuesday night, police said in a statement. The group entered East Main Food and Beverage store with guns and wearing Halloweens masks.

Police said once they were inside the convenient store, they demanded money from the clerk. However, they went behind the counter and grabbed cash out of the register before running away on East Main Street near Phelps Avenue.

“I was really shaken up by it,” said Angela Phillips, who ran home when one of the suspects told her to leave from the parking lot. “When I got home and I was so shaken up. When I did come back I seen all the police everywhere and the neighbors.”

Phillips said she did not see any of the men's faces, only their masks. Nonetheless, she ran away. Police performed a K9 trek when they arrived but were unsuccessful. They're currently investigating a few tips they’ve received since the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.