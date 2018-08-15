Kent Co. Clerk chosen as running mate for Schuette for Governor

Posted 9:27 AM, August 15, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Clerk is now the running mate of the GOP candidate for Michigan Governor.

Bill Schuette announced that Lisa Posthumus Lyons will be the candidate for Lt. Governor of Michigan.

Schuette, Michigan’s current Attorney General, made the announcement Wednesday morning at Kent County GOP Headquarters in Grand Rapids.  Schuette is making other stops throughout the state today.

We’ll have more on Schuette’s choice of Lyons as running mate on FOX 17 News at Midday.

