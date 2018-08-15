Kent Co. Health Dept. warns of ‘serious’ West Nile season coming up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Health Department is warning of a potentially serious outbreak of the West Nile virus this season.

The virus is transmitted to people via the Culex mosquito. The department says that they have found four times as many Culex mosquitoes in traps in Kent County this season, compared to past years. About 26% of the Culex mosquitoes trapped have been carrying the West Nile virus.

No cases of West Nile have been reported yet in Kent County in 2018. West Nile is especially dangerous to people over 60 years old, as serious complications can develop.

To reduce risk of West Nile, people should try and avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. To avoid mosquitoes, they suggest: