Lake Michigan water rescue: man in critical condition after going underwater

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority says a man who was found underwater Wednesday night in Lake Michigan was taken by ambulance to Holland Hospital in critical condition.

County sheriff’s deputies responded to Winds Nest Park in Port Sheldon Township around 8:21 p.m., after witnesses reported a man had last been seen in the water three minutes before the 911 call came in. The man had been swimming in the lake about 20 feet off the beach when he went under water. Sheriff’s deputies/Marine Unit and Dive Team, Port Sheldon Township Fire/Rescue, Holland City Fire, and North Ottawa Ambulance all responded to the scene.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 the man was unconscious when he was pulled out of the water. The man’s name wasn’t being released until his family could be notified.

Unconfirmed reports from the scene were that the man had a history of seizures, according to dispatchers. But that could not be immediately verified, as the investigation continues.