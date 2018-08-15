Lawyer looking for fans who saw GR Drive player collapse on court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The attorney representing the family of a Grand Rapids Drive basketball player who died after collapsing on the court is asking for witnesses to give them a call.

Ben Crump Law, PLLC posted they are looking for people who were at the March 24 game at the DeltaPlex Arena in Walker, where Zeke Upshaw collapsed on the court with about a minute left in the game. He later died at an area hospital.

Jewel Upshaw, Zeke’s mother, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the National Basketball Association, the Grand Rapids Drive, the DeltaPlex Arena and the SSJ Group, alleging that not enough was done to save Zeke’s life.

Zeke died from sudden cardiac arrest.