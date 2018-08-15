Man who survived suicide attempt charged in murder of his wife

Posted 3:08 PM, August 15, 2018

Scene of shooting in Port Sheldon Twp.

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Ottawa County man who tried to kill himself after allegedly killing his wife has been officially charged with her murder.

Michael McNeal, 55, has been officially charged with Open Murder and Felony Firearm for the shooting death of Sherrilee McNeal, 53, in July. Michael McNeal had been hospitalized until Tuesday for his injuries from the self-inflicted wound to his face.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 24 at the couple’s home in the 15000 block of Barry Street.

Michael is being held without bond.

