MDOT announces I-96, I-196 reconfiguration plans

Posted 4:04 PM, August 15, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning a $36 million investment to reconstruct and reconfigure I-196 between Fuller Avenue and I-96.

Plans include adding a third westbound lane just west of Fulton all the way to Fuller. Also, eastbound I-96 and eastbound I-196 will each have dedicated lanes to the Beltline.

MDOT hopes the changes will relieve congestion in that area.

The project has already started, but major traffic impacts aren’t expected until next year. MDOT expects the project will be finished sometime in 2020.

