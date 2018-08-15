Meet Charles, horse movie star, and more horses at “Hearts and Hooves” on Saturday

There are many different types of therapy, and for some people horses are the perfect way to heal. Karin's Horse Connection does exactly that, and there's a special event happening this weekend where people can get close and personal with the horses.

Karin Schmidt, owner of the stable, brought miniature horse Peanut, and famous regular horse Charles. Charles is famous because he starred in the Netflix film, "The Horse Dancer," as well as participating in international equestrian competitions.

Hearts and Hooves will feature vaulting demos, a barbecue dinner, line dancing, hayrides, and so much more. Of course, people can get hands-on by getting close to and petting the horses.

Hearts and Hooves is happening August 18 from 5-10 p.m at Karin's Horse Connection, located at 8001 Patterson Avenue South East in Caledonia.

Tickets cost $25 per person or $75 for a family of four in advance, or $30/$90 at the door.

For more information, call (616)-570-1106 or visit karinshorses.com.

