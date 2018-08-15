Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Just like Ford Airport, the traffic out of Muskegon County Airport is also on the rise.

The airport says the total number of passengers increased by 29 percent in June, and 15 percent in July.

United Airlines is the only airline that fly out of Muskegon, offering daily round trips to Chicago.

Beginning in October, United will offer a more travel-friendly schedule.

2. The 15th annual Moose Fest is back in Muskegon this weekend.

The annual free event takes place on Saturday at Heritage Landing Park.

Headlining the show is Kip Moore, who's been on the national country music scene since 2012. The lineup also includes country music up-and-comers Trent Harmon, Abby Anderson, Travis Denning, Tenille Arts, and local artist Bari Lee.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and the music begins at noon. Parking costs $10, bag chairs and blankets are allowed.

3. A new light show is coming to the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium. Beginning Saturday, September 15, The Queen Light Show: From Mercury with Love, will rock you!

Experience 10 of Queen's greatest hits in this brand new show, including favorites like "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Another One Bites the Dust," and "You're My Best Friend."

The show will play at 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Planetarium tickets are $4 each with purchased general admission to the museum, $5 each for planetarium-only tickets, and free to museum members.

More details can be found at grpm.org.

4. IF you're not a fan of McDonald's McGriddle sandwiches, the company is testing a new breakfast item that is said to be even better than the McGriddle.

It's called the French Toast Breakfast Sandwich. Made with brioche bread, with an egg wedged between each piece. It's also made with sausage, bacon, and American cheese. Then, the sandwich is brushed with a layer of maple syrup.

Here's the catch: it's currently only being tested at select locations in Minnesota. If it is a hit, McDonald's stores everywhere will start selling it.

5. It's not Girl Scout Cookie season yet, but there's a new cookie to get excited about for next year. The Girl Scouts are announcing a new flavor for 2019: Caramel Chocolate Chip.

They say it'll be a chewy cookie with caramel, chocolate chips, and a bit of sea salt. Plus, it's gluten free.

Caramel Chocolate Chip is the second gluten free cookie on the menu, the popular Toffee-Tastic is also returning.