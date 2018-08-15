Muskegon Catholic Central excited about co-op with Western Michigan Christian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Despite winning 4 consecutive state championships prior to last year, numbers have been a problem for the Muskegon Catholic Central football program.

The Crusaders have not had a junior varsity team for the last 4 seasons, so this year they have a few more guys thanks to a new co-op with Western Michigan Christian whose agreement with North Muskegon ended after last year.

"It has been great we have picked up a number of kids, close to 10" 6th year head coach Steve Czerwon said. "A lot of younger kids that we hope to have in the program for a long time and to grow the program and we just thought it was a great way to grow Crusader football."

Czerwon and his players say that the past is not factor when welcoming in the WMC kids, all they ask is that everybody has great effort.

"Play hard and play fast, that is all you got to know" senior linebacker and receiver Christian Gordon said. "Really and just play with all you got a hundred percent all the time."

Muskegon Catholic Central opens the season at Algonac on Friday August 24th. The Muskrats are 31-6 the last 3 years.