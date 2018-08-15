New coach, same high expectations for Harper Creek

Posted 7:19 PM, August 15, 2018

BATTLE CREEK, Mich -- After 6 years as an assistant coach Mason Converse is leading the Harper Creek football program this fall.

Mike Seedorff retired after 2 years in charge after previously being a longtime assistant under 30 year head coach Ed Greenman.

The Beavers made the state semifinals last season for the 3rd time in the last 7 years.

Harper Creek graduated 20 of its 22 starters from last years team, but Converse likes the grit of this years seniors.

The Beavers 1st game is Friday August 24th at Benton Harbor.

