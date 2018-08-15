Ramp closure begins in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The ramp from southbound US-131 to eastbound I-196 in downtown Grand Rapids will be closed through August 30, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The closure will be round-the-clock, so a lot of drivers will be taking the official detour: west on I-196, exit at Lane Avenue, enter eastbound I-196.

Several other projects have popped up this week:

  • Grandville, left lane closed at Chicago Drive on westbound I-196 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, August 15 and 16.
  • Barry County, flag crews will be controlling traffic in a construction zone where crews are working on M-37 between Middleville and Hastings until August 30.
  • In Cascade Township, 30th Street will be closed between Buttrick Avenue and Wycliffe Avenue from Thursday, August 16, until August 30

