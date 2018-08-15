Restaurant Week GR feature: El Granjero Mexican Grille

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Restaurant Week GR is in full swing, with over 60 restaurants offering many unique dishes for everyone to try.

El Granjero Mexican Grille, one of the authentic Mexican restaurants participating in this event, came on the show to give us a taste of what they'll be serving.

Restaurant Week GR will offer three options and price points:

Two courses for $15 per person (available lunch and dinner)

Two courses for $25 per person (dinner)

Chef’s Choice for over $25 per person (dinner)

Another new dining option is also available this year called “Chef’s Choice”, which will allow for additional chef creativity at select participating locations.

Restaurant Week GR is happening now through August 19.

For a full list of participating restaurants, visit restaurantweekgr.com.