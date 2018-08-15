Suspects in Halloween masks rob clerk at Kalamazoo business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple suspects wearing Halloween masks entered the East Main Food and Beverage on East Main Street in Kalamazoo Tuesday night and reportedly demanded money from the clerk.

The armed suspects seized the cash from the employee and fled on foot, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The KDPS K-9 team attempted to track the suspects but was unsuccessful.

The suspects were wearing dark clothing, Halloween masks, and according to police they were carrying multiple firearms.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.