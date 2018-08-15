FOX 17 is proud to team up with the Alzheimer’s Association to present the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s! Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease!

When you participate in Walk to End Alzheimer’s, your fundraising dollars fuel the mission, and your participation in the event helps to change the level of Alzheimer’s awareness in your community. The Alzheimer’s Association provides free, easy-to-use tools and staff support to help participants reach their fundraising goal. While there is no fee to register, they encourage participants to fundraise in order to contribute to the cause and raise awareness.

There are three events in West Michigan:

• Montcalm/Ionia – September 8 at the Greenville Area Community Center

• Grand Rapids – September 15 at Millennium Park

• Holland – September 29 at Kollen Park

To register for a walk and for more information, please visit: www.alz.org/walk

Together, we can end Alzheimer’s disease!