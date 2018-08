Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. -- Joe Williams, 10, spent the end of his summer giving back by collecting backpacks and school supplies for those in need.

The idea came to Williams before summer started that he wanted to help kids in West Michigan so he got to work.

So far the 10-year-old has collected 110 backpacks filled with supplies and 80 of those backpacks have already been donated to kids in need.