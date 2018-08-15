West Nile Virus survivor ‘I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - The Kent County Health Department is warning of a potentially serious outbreak of the West Nile virus this season.

One West Michigan mother, who survived the virus, tells FOX 17, it was an experience she would wish on anyone.

“I remember, I was mowing my front yard when it happened and it was on my right ankle.”

Heather Ibrahim is one of the first people to contract West Nile in Kent County.

She was diagnosed back in 2002.

“West Nile hadn’t even come to Michigan at that point really, so nobody really knew about it ” she said.

After bitten by that mosquito, Heather started feeling sick and went to the doctor.

She and her mom were heading out to Oregon to visit her sister in a few days, so she wanted to make sure it wasn’t anything serious.

Doctors said it was nothing to be concerned about, and she’d be fine to travel, but once Heather and her Mom arrived in Oregon, things only got worse.

Heather said, “She had made a care package for each of us for the ride home. I remember opening that and that’s the last thing I remember.”

Soon after, Heather slipped into a coma and lost three weeks worth of memory.

She said, “ “It’s very strange to talk to somebody about something that’s about you, but that you don’t remember.”

Heather had developed Encephalitis and Meningitis, spending 5 weeks in the hospital in Oregon, then another two weeks at Mary Free bed in Grand Rapids.

“I don’t remember my 30th birthday. It was also the first anniversary of September 11th during that time.”

She said, “I had to learn how to walk, learn how to swallow, do everything basically all over again.”

Today, Heather is glad she doesn’t have too many lasting effects from West Nile and said during high mosquito season, you can never be too cautious.

“I would just suggest that people wear bug spray given that those numbers are so high. I mean, it’s not fun, it doesn’t smell good and it doesn’t feel good on your skin, but it’s worth it if you don’t have to go through what I did.”

The CDC recommends wearing long sleeves and pants when outside and using bug spray with DEET to protect yourself from mosquito bites.