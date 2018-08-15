Worker dies after falling in vat of oil near Disney World

Posted 1:37 PM, August 15, 2018

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A 61-year-old worker has died in an “industrial accident” after he fell into a vat filled with oil near an employee-only area at Walt Disney World, according to authorities.

Crews responded to the Reedy Creek energy facility, which is located on Walt Disney World property, shortly after midnight, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Deputies said the victim slipped and fell while working with another employee to empty oil and grease byproduct from a semi-truck into the vat, according to WESH.

Multiple people tried to pull the man from the vat of oil but he was overwhelmed by fumes and slipped further into the container, officials said.

Rescue workers responded and retrieved the victim’s body.

His name has not been released.

Disney told WKMG the employee worked for Harvest Power, a Massachusets-based company that converts food and yard waste into biofuel, compost, mulch, and fertilizer.

