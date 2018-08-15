Worker dies after falling into vat of oil in Florida

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a worker has died after falling into a vat of oil at a facility near Walt Disney World.

Lt. Emanuel Curry of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told the Orlando Sentinel that the 61-year-old man slipped and fell into the vat early Wednesday while emptying oil and grease from a tractor-trailer.

Deputies said witnesses tried to pull the man out of the oil but couldn’t help him. He became overwhelmed by fumes and slipped further into the vat.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department recovered the man’s body. His name wasn’t immediately released.

