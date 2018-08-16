10 Year Old Collects Backpacks for Kids in Need
-
West Michigan boy spends summer collecting backpack, school supplies for kids in need
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 31
-
GR neighborhood group collecting back-to-school supplies for Harrison Park Elementary
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 3
-
D.A. Blodgett St. John collecting school supplies for kids in need, August 6-10
-
-
Ionia mom, community team up for backpack drive
-
‘Hard to fathom’: 7 family members killed in Oregon car crash, including 5 children
-
AMBER ALERT canceled for missing child in Grand Rapids
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know on July 13
-
Mom warns other parents after 3-year-old locked in washing machine
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 5
-
Help ‘Stuff The Bus’ with school supplies for kids
-
Make the school year less stressful with these fun back-to-school items