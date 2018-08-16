× Allegan man sentenced for getting teens to send him explicit photos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – An Allegan man has been sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a minor.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Grand Rapids says that James Theodore Pyle, 27, was sentenced to 245 months in prison, ten years of supervised release after his term and a fine of $2,500.

Pyle was already serving a state term of 33 to 48 months in prison for accosting a child for immoral purposes. That sentence ends on November 20, 2018 and then his federal sentence will begin.

Investigators say that Pyle posed as “Roman Kalhart” on Facebook in 2014, claiming that he was 15 years old, and befriended other teens. He then asked them to send him sexually explicit photos. As many as 50 to 70 minors sent Pyle photos.