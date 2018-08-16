Allegan man sentenced for getting teens to send him explicit photos

Posted 10:59 AM, August 16, 2018, by

James Pyle - MDOC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – An Allegan man has been sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a minor.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Grand Rapids says that James Theodore Pyle, 27, was sentenced to 245 months in prison, ten years of supervised release after his term and a fine of $2,500.

Pyle was already serving a state term of 33 to 48 months in prison for accosting a child for immoral purposes.  That sentence ends on November 20, 2018 and then his federal sentence will begin.

Investigators say that Pyle posed as “Roman Kalhart” on Facebook in 2014, claiming that he was 15 years old, and befriended other teens. He then asked them to send him sexually explicit photos.  As many as 50 to 70 minors sent Pyle photos.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s