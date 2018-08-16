Aretha Franklin’s music rise on charts following her death

Posted 12:46 PM, August 16, 2018, by , Updated at 01:07PM, August 16, 2018


NEW YORK (AP) — Aretha Franklin’s music quickly climbed the iTunes’ charts following her death on Thursday.

Her “30 Greatest Hits” album hit the No. 1 spot, replacing Nicki Minaj’s new album, while “Respect” reached No. 2 on the songs’ charts.

More songs from Franklin, including “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” ”Think,” ”Chain of Fools” and “I Say A Little Prayer,” were in the Top 40.

The iTunes charts tracks digital sales and is updated multiple times each day.

Franklin died pancreatic cancer at age 76. She had battled undisclosed health issues in recent years and in 2017 announced her retirement from touring.

