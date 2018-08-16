Buchanan Elementary open house shows $14 million renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Grand Rapids Elementary School is going back to school in style this year with a brand new building.

Some of Buchanan Elementary's original building was redone to stay true to the school's roots. But the new building includes a brand new entrance with added security measures at the front door and a new main office that ensures limited building access.

It also features 18 new classrooms, seven redone classrooms, a new art room, music room, two computer labs, a media center and a gym/cafeteria. All the classrooms also have a new interactive touch screen board.

The Grand Rapids Public Schools' superintendent says this renovation shows the district's commitment to one of their most diverse neighborhoods.

“We know that school is really the hub of a community. So for us to invest in this community is not only a way for us to say 'We believe in you, we believe in our children, we believe in our staff,' but more importantly, we believe in this entire community. So, we’re just honored to be apart of this community. And to give them this building to let them know ‘We’re staying,’” GRPS Superintendent Theresa Weatherall Neal said.

School starts on Monday, and students and teachers alike are really excited that they'll have air conditioning this year in the new building as well. The remodeling at Buchanan is part of the GRPS system's long-term Transformation Plan.