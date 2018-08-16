‘Cottage’ at Hope College begins move to new location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. A building at Hope College is in the process of changing locations.

Dietz House Movers began moving the Fried Cottage Wednesday from 112 E. 12th St. to 337 Columbia Avenue.

The home has been on campus at Hope for over 100 years. It will be moved to its new location, slowly, over the next two days. Columbia Avenue will be closed Friday from 11th Street to 16th Street for the move.

The Fried Cottage has been used for different offices for the college since the 1950's. It was a private residence when it was originally built and will likely be used for student housing when the move is completed.