Delasie Night of Couture and Culture is Thursday night at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids. For more, visit Delasie2018.eventbrite.com.
Delasie Night of Couture and Culture
-
These are the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting
-
Yassou! Greek Festival bringing food and culture to Grand Rapids August 17-19
-
Honoring Native American culture at weekend event in Hopkins
-
Author of “101 Ways to Enjoy the Mosaic” stops by FOX 17 Morning Mix
-
Caribbean Summer Jam Festival kicks off this weekend
-
-
Caribbean culture to take over downtown Battle Creek
-
Whitecaps hosting Millennial Night next week
-
Experience Native American culture at 3rd annual Honor Native Heritage Pow Wow
-
The world reacts to the death of chef and storyteller Anthony Bourdain
-
National Night Out – August 7
-
-
Celebrate Belgian National Day with HopCat
-
Bellaire named one of best small beach towns in America
-
Man charged for fleeing hospital after fatal motorcycle crash