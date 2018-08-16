Double-rollover crash in Marne; three injured, one critically

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A double-rollover accident in the Marne area has resulted in three people being taken to a hospital, one in critical condition. Authorities on the scene tell FOX 17 the person in critical condition was flown by AeroMed. The other two were taken by ambulance.

The two-car crash occurred around 6:41 p.m. Thursday at 24th Avenue at Roosevelt Street. The intersection in Wright Township remained shut down with the vehicles upside still at 7:30 p.m. A wheel had come one off one of the vehicles.

An Aero-Med chopper was dispatched shortly after the crash, and Ottawa County Dispatch Authority says it landed on-scene around 7:07 p.m. It lifted off around 7:27 p.m., en route to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, per dispatchers.

There was no immediate indication from police how the crash happened.

Responding to the crash scene were members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Coopersville Fire/Rescue, and Chester Township Fire/Rescue.