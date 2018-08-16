Double-rollover crash in Marne; three injured, one critically

Posted 7:40 PM, August 16, 2018, by , Updated at 07:54PM, August 16, 2018

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich.  —  A double-rollover accident in the Marne area has resulted in three people being taken to a hospital, one in critical condition. Authorities on the scene tell FOX 17 the person in critical condition was flown by AeroMed. The other two were taken by ambulance.

The two-car crash occurred around 6:41 p.m. Thursday at 24th Avenue at Roosevelt Street. The intersection in Wright Township remained shut down with the vehicles upside still at 7:30 p.m.  A wheel had come one off one of the vehicles.

Photo taken by FOX 17’s Eric Brefka.

An Aero-Med chopper was dispatched shortly after the crash, and Ottawa County Dispatch Authority says it landed on-scene around 7:07 p.m. It lifted off around 7:27 p.m., en route to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, per dispatchers.

There was no immediate indication from police how the crash happened.

Responding to the crash scene were members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Coopersville Fire/Rescue, and Chester Township Fire/Rescue.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s