Erik’s Army shows up at fundraiser to protest lack of murder charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A group of friends and family of a man killed 35 years ago showed up at a U.S. Representative’s fundraiser Tuesday night.

Erik’s Army held signs and held a peaceful walk across the street from a fundraising event for Rep. Dan Kildee (D). Erik’s Army is pressing for charges to be filed in the murder case of Erik Cross. Cross’s body was found by his father near the front yard of his parents’ home in Vicksburg in June of 1983.

The group was targeting Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting, who they say has been “sitting on” arrest warrants from law enforcement for almost one year. Getting was a host of the fundraiser for Rep. Kildee.

You can find more information about what Erik’s Army is doing at their facebook page.