Fans mourning Franklin in Detroit, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans are mourning Aretha Franklin at some of the places where the legendary singer performed.

Several people, some visibly mourning, walked or drove by New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit Thursday morning after news of Franklin's death was announced. Franklin's voice on some of the songs she made hits streamed from the second floor of a home across the street.

Franklin's father was the pastor at New Bethel Baptist, and it is where she learned the fundamentals of gospel music.

Karen Weary, 62, also walked to the church to pay respects to Franklin after learning of her death. She was "the Queen of Detroit," Weary said.

In New York, fans gathered outside the Apollo Theater in New York, paying tribute to the singer as the marque flashed news of her death: "Honoring Apollo Legend Aretha Franklin 1942 - 2018" and "Rest in Peace Aretha Franklin Queen of Soul."

One fan, Lillian Coggins-Watson drove to the theater from her home on Long Island this morning after hearing the news. She recalled how, as a teenager in North Carolina, there was only a half hour of soul music a day on local radio and she would listen hoping to hear Franklin's voice.