Get a cat tattoo and more at anniversary party for GR cat cafe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s hard to believe but Grand Rapids’ only cat cafe is already celebrating its one year anniversary.

The Happy Cat Cafe, located at 447 Division Avenue, allows people to pay per hour to play with cats. It also offers the chance for people to get to know a cat, and hopefully adopt it.

The cat cafe is celebrating 90 adoptions in its first year and needs your help to get to 100 adoptions. You can help by coming out to the cafe’s customer appreciation party planned for Friday, August 17 from noon until 6 p.m.

There will be free food, face paintings, and a free shirt with any purchase.

The tattoo shop next door to the cafe, Meteor Ink House de Tatuadora, has also offered to give people cat tattoos for $30 as part of the celebration. Here is a link to some of the ideas.

Currently there are up to 25 kittens at the cafe, up for adoption.