High expectations for Montague Wildcats in 2018

MONTAGUE, Mich. -- In 2017, the Montague football team had the most wins in a season since it won the state championship in 2009 and have pretty high expectations again in 2018.

With a lot of returners from last season as well, head coach Pat Collins said the experience definitely helps.

"In my history here you have to build some momentum you have to reset yourself in big games and experience big games and go through though processes to build off of something," Collins said. "I think the strength would be just the senior class in general because a lot of those guys were moved up as youngsters even a few as freshman and then their sophomore year and then we've had some and they have been in some big games and a lot of games."

One of those seniors looking to make an impact is senior running back and linebacker Bryce Stark, who said he can't believe how much they've been able to accomplish at Montague.

"Freshman year the seniors bounced back from a 2-7 season and wanted to make it to state and win conference. We won conference not state, same path we've been to regionals. We know what it takes to get there and we want to go beyond."