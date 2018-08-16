Imagination and innovation run wild at Grand Rapids Mini Maker Faire Aug. 18 & 19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 5th annual Grand Rapids Maker Faire is happening at the Grand Rapids Public Museum this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, kids of all ages can let their imaginations and innovations run wild as they learn what it means to be a maker and how they get to that distinction. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these "makers" to show hobbies, experiments, projects.

The Grand Rapids Mini Maker Faire is happening August 18 and 19. The Maker Faire is included with admission to the museum.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit grandrapids.makerfaire.com.