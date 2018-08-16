Kalamazoo ranks as one of the top affordable cities for outdoorsy people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Kalamazoo just made the list for one of the top ten cities where people who love the outdoors can afford to live according to Realtor.com.

Coming in at the No. 4 spot, the article says Kalamazoo earned the spot because of the many RV Parks and campgrounds, the number of ponds, lakes and rivers, and for the farmers market downtown.

The average home list price in Kalamazoo is $269,500.

The No. 1 city to live in for outdoorsy people is Spokane, Washington where the median house price is $295,100.