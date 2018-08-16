KROC Center to offer discount art classes this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To promote the fine arts, the Salvation Army KROC Center in Grand Rapids is offering $5 programs in subjects such as dance, theater and visual arts.

“We are so excited to be expanding our fine arts programming this fall,” said Capt. Bill Brutto, senior officer for The Salvation Army Kroc Center. “We know that our schools face many challenges that have reduced fine arts opportunities for kids, so we hope people will take advantage of these programs as we kick off the school year.”

Families are now able to sign up for the six-week programs and can attend classes such as painting, clay sculpting, youth theater and beginner ballet.

The center is also holding Fine Art Fridays throughout August.