Lions football returns to FOX 17 Friday night

FOX 17 – The Detroit Lions return home to open their preseason Friday night and that game will air on FOX 17. The game starts at 7:00 p.m.

Following the game, FOX 17 News at 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. will air until 11:35 p.m. At 11:35 p.m., FOX 17 will air on tape delay the BIG3 Basketball Playoffs that is airing earlier on Fox.

Next Thursday, FOX 17 will air Fox Network’s coverage of preseason NFL, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Cleveland Browns. Following the game will be the opening night of the FOX 17 Blitz coverage the opening week of high school football.