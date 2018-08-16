Local ophthalmologist debunks whether blue light leads to blindness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- After the University of Toledo published a study suggesting blue light can lead to macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the U.S., many have wondered how much they've hurt their eyes.

In short, a West Michigan ophthalmologist says more research needs to be done, and for now: no, your cell phones aren't blinding you.

"There’s one recent study that’s been published out of Toledo, that they showed in certain cells in a lab setting, that exposed to blue light can cause damage and cellular changes to cells," said Dr. Joe Morehouse, D.O. with Grand Rapids Ophthalmology. "However, these weren’t retina cells and it’s still preliminary studies."

"The study that was recently published was very interesting, but there’s still more work to be done."

Numerous recent studies suggest American adults spend as much as 10 hours looking at screens, which emit blue light, per day, including a Nielsen Total Audience report from June 2016. Dr. Morehouse recommends taking regular breaks from screens, and use your best corrected vision for the distance you're viewing or working from.

"Every 20 minutes look 20 feet away for about 20 seconds, and hopefully reduce any digital eye strain from looking at a computer," said Dr. Morehouse.

Screen time can cause dry eyes from not blinking as often, even headaches for some, and disrupt sleep. Morehouse recommends cutting off screen time two to three hours before bed.

Some affected by blue light opt for blue light filters in their lenses, in varying degrees, to wear while they're using a screen, though Morehouse says more research in general is needed.

"The more knowledge we have, the more studies we have, you know knowledge is power, and we can hopefully make better informed decisions that way," said Dr. Morehouse.