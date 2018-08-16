Man shot in leg across from Johnson Park in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — Walker Police are investigating, after a man was shot in the leg near Johnson Park late Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 4:11 p.m., in the 2300 block of Wilson Avenue SW.

Walker Police Captain Keith Mankel confirmed to FOX 17 the man was shot while standing in the driveway of his home, across from the park. Police didn’t have information at the time of this report on the extent of the injury, or if the shooting victim was taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate word if foul play was suspected, or if it might’ve been accidental.