Man shot in leg across from Johnson Park in Walker

Posted 6:27 PM, August 16, 2018, by , Updated at 06:28PM, August 16, 2018

WALKER, Mich. — Walker Police are investigating, after a man was shot in the leg near Johnson Park late Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 4:11 p.m., in the 2300 block of Wilson Avenue SW.

Walker Police Captain Keith Mankel confirmed to FOX 17 the man was shot while standing in the driveway of his home, across from the park. Police didn’t have information at the time of this report on the extent of the injury, or if the shooting victim was taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate word if foul play was suspected, or if it might’ve been accidental.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s