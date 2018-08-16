Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Kalamazoo is putting the spotlight on Michigan, being the only mitten state city named as the top five most affordable outdoorsy cities in the U.S. to live in.

Realtor.com says Kalamazoo is perfect for outdoor fun and camping with its ponds, lakes and creeks that are perfect for fishing.

Other cities on the list include Tucson, Arizona, Tallahassee, Florida, Bakersfield, California. The most affordable outdoorsy city went to Spokane, Washington.

2. How cool would it be to say you go to school in a museum? The Museum School in Grand Rapids now has a new home inside the old public museum building on Jefferson.

It will hold high school classes, a first for the school, which opened three years ago with 6th and 7th graders. Younger students will continue to learn inside the current museum.

The school partners with the city archives and museum staff to provide students unique educational opportunities. This year the high school will have just freshman, who will be the first graduating class in four years.

3. It's National Roller Coaster Day! To celebrate, Craig's Cruiser's Grand Rapids location is letting you ride their indoor coaster for free today!

They're open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. This indoor attraction is fun for both adults and children, who must be at least 36 inches to ride and 4-years-old.

Other attractions will be available for purchase.

4. A West Michigan family with 14 kids is about to be featured in a lifetime documentary.

The Schwandt Family, which lives in Rockford, will soon be featured on the Lifetime Network. It will be called "13 Sons and Pregnant," according to Atlas Media Corporation.

The family just welcomed their 14th child. Home life with the Schwandt's is the kind of chaos people from the outside might not understand, but they consider it a blessing.

Their documentary will air sometime in October.

5. The next time you use the restroom may cost you a little more green.

Kimberly-Clark is raising prices on a number of its personal care products. Price hikes will mostly impact Cottonelle and Scott 1000 bathroom tissues, Kleenex Facial Tissue, Viva Paper Towels, and Huggies Diapers.

This comes as the company tries to offset the impact of commodity cost inflation. Some cost will go up before the end of this year while most of the remaining increases will occur in the first quarter of 2019.

Consumers can expect changes in list prices and package counts as well.