Motorcyclist injured after collision with mail-delivery vehicle

FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is beginning to recuperate from serious injuries after colliding with a mail-delivery vehicle in Fruitland Township.

A news release issued by the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office did not indicate what time the crash occurred, but said it happened on Duck Lake Road, near Lorenson Road, in Fruitland Township.

Investigators say Todd Nowak was driving the motorcycle eastbound and the USPS Mail Delivery vehicle had been going westbound, before making a U-turn. Police say the USPS driver did not see the motorcycle before the collision.

Nowak was initially considered by crash responders to be in critical condition, but officers visiting the hospital where Nowak was taken later said he was “expected to recover”.

The ages, hometowns and other details about the drivers were not released by police.