NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne retiring after 15 Cup seasons

Posted 9:40 AM, August 16, 2018, by

SPARTA, KY - JULY 13: Kasey Kahne, driver of the #95 Dark Matter presented by Ionomy Chevrolet, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway on July 13, 2018 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne says he is retiring from full-time racing.

The 38-year-old Kahne announced his intentions Thursday on Twitter, saying “I’m not sure what the future holds for me, but I’m at ease with the decision that I have made.”

The former Hendrick Motorsports driver has 18 victories in 15 years in the Cup Series, including a playoff-clinching one last season at famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That win came amid speculation that Hendrick would part ways with Kahne following six seasons. Hendrick made it official two weeks later.

Kahne signed on with Leavine Family Racing for 2018. He has one top-five finish in 23 starts for Leavine. He had been offered a ride with Leavine next year. But he plans to spend his time with young son Tanner and his sprint car team.

He says “the highs didn’t outweigh the lows, and the grueling schedule takes a toll on your quality of life. I need to spend time doing the things I enjoy and love.”

