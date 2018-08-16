New year, new division, same focus for Mattawan

Posted 11:51 PM, August 16, 2018, by

MATTAWAN, Mich. -- The Mattawan Wildcats finished the 2017 regular season with a win at Kalamazoo Central to win the SMAC East Division Title before falling to Forest Hills Central in the first round of the playoffs.

But with high school football season a week away, Mattawan head coach Ryan Brown said their loss in the playoffs is no longer the motivation. They are simply looking ahead to their week one matchup against Kalamazoo Central.

"K-central - they've got a new coach so I'm sure there's a new spirit there, new excitement. We've been talking about our discipline needs to overcome their excitement, " coach Brown added. "Our discipline will overcome their emotion. So I think that's really what we're focusing on now. Keeping our ducks in a row and making sure we know where we're supposed to be on every snap."

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s