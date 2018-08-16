New year, new division, same focus for Mattawan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MATTAWAN, Mich. -- The Mattawan Wildcats finished the 2017 regular season with a win at Kalamazoo Central to win the SMAC East Division Title before falling to Forest Hills Central in the first round of the playoffs.

But with high school football season a week away, Mattawan head coach Ryan Brown said their loss in the playoffs is no longer the motivation. They are simply looking ahead to their week one matchup against Kalamazoo Central.

"K-central - they've got a new coach so I'm sure there's a new spirit there, new excitement. We've been talking about our discipline needs to overcome their excitement, " coach Brown added. "Our discipline will overcome their emotion. So I think that's really what we're focusing on now. Keeping our ducks in a row and making sure we know where we're supposed to be on every snap."