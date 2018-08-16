Officers respond to reports of shots fired, arrest two suspects

Posted 5:16 AM, August 16, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of Fox Ridge in Kalamazoo just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

While on the scene, officers were able to identify the suspect vehicle involved and found drugs and a loaded firearm inside that vehicle.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

The 21-year-old man is now facing charges for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The second suspect, a 20-year-old man, was arrested for outstanding warrants and the possession of marijuana.

