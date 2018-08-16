One person hurt in fiery crash on the East Beltline

Posted 3:48 PM, August 16, 2018, by , Updated at 03:52PM, August 16, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A fiery crash blocked a portion of the East Beltline Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. on the East Beltline at 3 Mile Road NE.

Grand Rapids Township Fire officials say that a car going east on 3 Mile Road went through the red light at the intersection and was hit by a pickup truck heading south on the East Beltline.  The car caught on fire after the crash.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for undisclosed injuries. There were no reports of any other injuries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s