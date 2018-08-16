One person hurt in fiery crash on the East Beltline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A fiery crash blocked a portion of the East Beltline Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. on the East Beltline at 3 Mile Road NE.

Grand Rapids Township Fire officials say that a car going east on 3 Mile Road went through the red light at the intersection and was hit by a pickup truck heading south on the East Beltline. The car caught on fire after the crash.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for undisclosed injuries. There were no reports of any other injuries.