Police ID drowning victim pulled from Lake Michigan

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man who was pulled from Lake Michigan in Port Sheldon Township Wednesday has passed way from his injuries.

Officials responded the incident at Winds Nest Park just before 8:30 p.m. and were able to pull the unconscious man from the water.

After being transported to the hospital, Brandon Schmidt, 20, died from his injuries.

Dispatchers told FOX 17 that they received unconfirmed reports that Schmidt had a history of seizures.

This incident is still under investigation.