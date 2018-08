HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. — Police are looking for Alexander Lee Dombrowski, 36, who is wanted in connection of a double homicide.

Dombrowski is considered armed and dangerous and police are advising for people not approach him.

He is described as a white male about 5’10” and weighs about 150 pounds. Dombrowski was last seen wearing jeans with no shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department at 517-437-7317 or 911.